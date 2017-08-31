MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is preparing to hold large-scale military exercises it says will be of a purely defensive nature, amid concerns in neighboring nations that the drills may be used as a precursor for an invasion.
A total of around 12,700 servicemen will take part in the war games, code named Zapad 2017, which will be held on Sept. 14-20 in western Russia, Belarus and Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad. These will include around 5,500 Russian troops.
Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, the U.S. Army's top general in Europe, told Reuters last month that U.S. allies in eastern Europe and Ukraine were worried the exercises could be a "Trojan horse" aimed at leaving behind military equipment brought into Belarus.
This week Russia's Defence Ministry rejected what it said were false allegations it might use the drills as a springboard to launch invasions of Poland, Lithuania or Ukraine.
The following graphic shows the breakdown of the troops and military hardware, including warships and aircraft, to be used in the exercises, according to data provided by Russia's Defence Ministry. It also shows the locations of the drills.
For a graphic on Russia's Zapad war games, click: http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/RUSSIA-NATO/010050LJ1E5/ZAPAD.jpg
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Mark Heinrich)
Copyright 2017 Thomson Reuters.
Recommended Articles
The 10 Worst Presidents
Andrew Soergel, Jay Tolson | Dec. 31, 2014
Not all U.S. presidents are missed once they leave the White House.
Editorial Cartoons on Donald Trump
Jan. 31, 2017, at 5:16 p.m.
Photos: Obama Behind the Scenes
Sept. 10, 2014
A collection of moments subtle and grand of the 44th president of the United States.
Nonwhite Students Slow to Seek Mental Health Counseling
The Hechinger Report | Aug. 31, 2017
Resistance to getting help is contributing to low college graduation rates for some, say experts.
Trump Stays True to Form
David Catanese | Aug. 30, 2017
In his handling of the devastating hurricane, Trump is remaking the presidential image.
Trump Talks Tax Reform to Congress
Andrew Soergel | Aug. 30, 2017
The president outlined a four-pronged tax agenda Wednesday while cranking up pressure on lawmakers.
McCain to Return Next Week
Gabrielle Levy | Aug. 30, 2017
With his first round of treatment for brain cancer behind him, the Arizona Republican is slated to be in Washington at the start of a critical legislative month.
Medical Concerns Rise in Texas
Katelyn Newman | Aug. 30, 2017
Multiple hospitals have had to close their doors as the storm continues to drench Texas.
FDA Approves Gene-Altering Leukemia Drug
Katelyn Newman | Aug. 30, 2017
About 3,100 patients aged 20 or younger are diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia each year.
Houston Students Will Receive Free Meals This Year
Lauren Camera | Aug. 30, 2017
The city's public school system has received federal approval for the move, which aims to help families recover from Harvey's devastation.
Victor Cha to Be Seoul Envoy
Gabrielle Levy | Aug. 30, 2017
Trump will pick the longtime expert on the Korean Peninsula and nuclear negotiator to serve as U.S. ambassador to South Korea.
Mattis Pushes Back Against Trump on North Korea
Paul D. Shinkman | Aug. 30, 2017
The Pentagon chief says diplomacy is always on the table.
Mattis Didn’t Defy Trump on Transgender Troops
Paul D. Shinkman | Aug. 30, 2017
The defense secretary says he will implement a memo from President Donald Trump that leaves a key question unresolved.
Monsoon Floods Kill At Least 5 in Mumbai
Katelyn Newman | Aug. 30, 2017
Seasonal monsoon floods across South Asia have killed more than 1,200 already this year.
U.S. Adds 237K New Jobs
Andrew Soergel | Aug. 30, 2017
Large companies with 500 or more workers dominated job creation in August.
Strong Revisions Boost GDP Growth to 3 Percent
Andrew Soergel | Aug. 30, 2017
Positive consumer spending and investment performance propelled the economy forward in the second quarter.
Harvey Makes 2nd Landfall in Louisiana
Katelyn Newman | Aug. 30, 2017
As the tropical storm weakens, evacuations continue and gas prices in Texas skyrocket.
Trump Jr. to Talk to Investigators
Gabrielle Levy | Aug. 29, 2017
The president’s son has agreed to speak to the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of the Russia investigation.
Truckers and Baristas Are Seeing Fatter Paychecks
Andrew Soergel | Aug. 29, 2017
A new Glassdoor wage profile also suggests American attorneys have taken a pay hit over the past year.
How to Donate Harvey Relief Efforts
Megan Trimble | Aug. 29, 2017
Relief efforts are underway to help those in need. Here's how you can help.