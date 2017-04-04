By Ju-min Park and Jack Kim
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday from its east coast into the sea off the Peninsula, South Korea's military said, ahead of a summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders who are set to discuss Pyongyang's arms program.
The launch was from Sinpo, a port city on the North's east coast, and the missile flew about 60 km (40 miles), South Korea's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a short statement. Sinpo is the site of a North Korean submarine base.
The launch comes just a day before the start of a summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping, where talks about adding pressure on the North to drop its arms development will take center stage.
Any launch of objects using the ballistic missile technology is a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions but the North has defied the ban as infringement of its sovereign rights to self defense and the pursuit of space exploration.
North Korea attempted to launch a ballistic missile two weeks ago from its east coast and earlier in March fired four missiles toward Japan, some of which came as close as 300 km (190 miles) to its coast.
The reclusive state has also conducted two nuclear weapons tests since January 2016.
The U.S. military's Pacific Command said initial assessments indicated the launch was of a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile, which would be the same kind North Korea test-launched in February.
The North is believed to be developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can hit the United States and its leader, Kim Jong Un, has vowed to test-launch one at any time.
Experts and officials in the South and the United States believe Pyongyang is still some time away from mastering all the technology needed for an operational ICBM system, such as re-entry of the atmosphere and subsequent missile guidance.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the North's missile launch was "extremely problematic" and Tokyo has lodged a strong protest against its nuclear-armed neighbor.
South Korea's presidential Blue House called a National Security Council meeting to review the situation.
Topping the agenda of the U.S.-China summit in Florida will be whether Trump will make good on his threat to use crucial trade ties with China to pressure Beijing to do more to rein in Pyongyang.
A senior U.S. White House official said Trump wanted to work with China and described the discussions over North Korea as a test for the U.S.-Chinese relationship.
Trump wants China to do more to exert its economic influence over unpredictable Pyongyang to restrain its nuclear and missile programs, while Beijing has said it does not have that kind of influence.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo and Idrees Ali in Washington; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
Copyright 2017 Thomson Reuters.
Recommended Articles
The 10 Worst Presidents
Andrew Soergel, Jay Tolson | Dec. 31, 2014
Not all U.S. presidents are missed once they leave the White House.
Editorial Cartoons on Donald Trump
June 14, 2012
Photos: Obama Behind the Scenes
Sept. 10, 2014
A collection of moments subtle and grand of the 44th president of the United States.
Rice Takes the Heat Off Nunes in Russia Scandal
David Catanese | April 4, 2017
One of the most polarizing members of President Obama’s administration is back in the hot seat.
Dimon: U.S. is 'Exceptional' But Faces 'Significant' Problems
Andrew Soergel | April 4, 2017
The JPMorgan CEO on Tuesday shared his thoughts on America's current economy.
Yes, Your Doctor Might Google You
The Conversation | April 4, 2017
To Google or not is an issue doctors admit to grappling with.
Trump Administration Considers Search of Cell Phone Contacts, Social Media in ‘Extreme Vetting’
Gabrielle Levy | April 4, 2017
Homeland Security officials consider requiring border agents to search the cell phone contacts and private social media messages to get into the U.S.
10 Things to Know About John Cornyn
Anzish Mirza | April 4, 2017
The senator from Texas takes great interest in policies surrounding defense, veterans affairs and immigration.
Richmond Fed Chief Steps Down in Wake of Leak
Andrew Soergel | April 4, 2017
Jeffrey Lacker announced his immediate resignation Tuesday in connection with the dissemination of confidential information.
Mexico Pivots Away From U.S. on Trade
Curt Mills | April 4, 2017
Vast disagreements with the new administration have Mexico City looking elsewhere.
Rice Denies Political Motivation Behind Unmasking
Alan Neuhauser | April 4, 2017
The former national security adviser appeared on MSNBC a day after a report that she requested the identities of Trump associates included in intelligence reports.
Trump Gives Warm Welcome to Egypt's Sisi
April 4, 2017
President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi seem to hit it off at the White House, but will Trump come through on the funding Sisi wants?
Trump Promises to Spend Big on Education Weeks After Proposing Billions in Cuts
Lauren Camera | April 4, 2017
The president touted the benefits of charter schools and local control when asked about how the administration might help give students the skills CEOs are looking for.
NCAA to Consider North Carolina for Championships
Susan Milligan | April 4, 2017
The athletic association says the state's changes to its controversial law are enough to warrant its consideration as an event host.
Sessions Signals Change to Police Oversight
Alan Neuhauser | April 4, 2017
The Justice Department circulated a memo and made a court filing Monday indicating it intends to limit its intervention in local law enforcement agencies.
Suspected Chemical Attack Kills More Than 50 in Syria
Curt Mills | April 4, 2017
The attack occurred in a rebel-held area, and the Syrian government is now under suspicion.
White House Proposes New Obamacare Repeal Plan
Gabrielle Levy | April 4, 2017
The new proposal offers ways to avoid coverage some of the so-called essential health benefits and eliminates certain pricing protections.
Kyrgyz Suicide Bomber Named in St. Petersburg Attack
Curt Mills | April 4, 2017
President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discussed the attack on Monday.
Besser Takes Reins at Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
Steve Sternberg | April 4, 2017
The former acting CDC head is set to lead the nation's largest health philanthropy starting Tuesday.
Tech Earnings, Jobs Blow Away Rest of the Labor Market
Andrew Soergel | April 3, 2017
In terms of jobs and salaries, a new report shows the tech sector is booming.