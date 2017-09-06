President Donald Trump greets supporters before speaking at the Andeavor Mandan Refinery, in Mandan, North Dakota, on Wednesday. The Associated Press

As Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota welcomed President Donald Trump to her state for a Wednesday visit, it triggered grousing from some corners of her party.

"Does she actually feel President Donald Trump coming to Bismarck is a good thing?" Eric Hodur, a former chairman of the state's Democratic Party affiliate, wrote in a letter to The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead . He pleaded with Heitkamp to avoid sharing a camera shot with the president and implored by all means, "Don't give him a big hug."

Bob Valeu, another former state party head, tweeted that Heitkamp's decision to join Trump for the plane trip there was "hard to accept."

While the most stridently liberal Democrats revile the thought of one of their own being seen with Trump – let alone possibly working with him – Heitkamp's willingness to play ball with the president exhibits the a tricky conundrum confronting a slate of moderate Democrats hailing from red states who happen to be up for re-election next year.

As the president tours the country to tout an unspecified tax reform plan, he's making sure to touch down in places where he can put pressure on such vulnerable Democrats.

Last week, he spoke in Springfield, Missouri, a conservative bastion that is key to Sen. Claire McCaskill's survival in the Show Me State. The president didn't mince words while there: If the second-term Democrat doesn't cooperate on a tax cut, Trump insisted to the crowd, "You have to vote her out of office."

With Heitkamp, Trump traded his big stick for an olive branch, offering her a ride on Air Force One on the way to an oil refinery, where he railed against a convoluted tax system he believes is hampering the country's economic dynamism. Last week, Heitkamp offered up a clear signal of her own that she was open to negotiation, releasing a statement welcoming the president to The Peace Garden State to hear more about his ideas.

On Wednesday, Trump repeated his call to vote any lawmaker who opposes tax cuts and reform out of office. But he didn't threaten Heitkamp, who attended the speech but did not give remarks.

It's a delicate and tenuous trade-off between a president who has clearly lost trust in the leadership of his own party and is desperately craving a legislative victory, and a senator who will be dependent on Trump voters for a victory if she formally decides on another campaign.

In 2016, Trump carried 63 percent of the vote in North Dakota, smothering Hillary Clinton by 123,000 votes. In 2012, Heitkamp squeezed out a win over GOP Rep. Rick Berg by roughly 3,000 votes.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp The Associated Press

"The majority of North Dakotans support Trump, and I imagine she recognizes that she also does whatever she can to support the state," says Democratic state Sen. Tim Mathern. "It's hard for any Democrat to win a re-election in North Dakota. You know the Trump results, so it's going to be tough."

Curly Haugland, a former Republican national committeeman representing the state, says Heitkamp is in "serious trouble."

"There's not many Democrats left," he says. "Democrats are an endangered species in North Dakota. They're fighting against themselves."

And yet Heitkamp, the only Democrat who has won statewide office in North Dakota since 2008, remains popular. A Morning Consult survey taken this spring found her holding a 60 percent approval rating, making her the 11th most popular senator nationwide.

But perhaps the most glaring indicator of Heitkamp's subtle strength is the uncertainty around who will challenge her.

GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer, the state's lone U.S. House member, has not committed to the race. A source familiar with his thinking describes him as inherently risk-averse and disinclined to gamble a safe House seat for a slog against a Senate incumbent, regardless of her vulnerability.

Republicans also have sent signals they prefer Tom Campbell, a state senator and wealthy potato farmer who could spend millions of his own money on the endeavor. Campbell, who was in the front row for Trump's speech on Wednesday, announced his candidacy last month.

But other names continue to swirl as well, and North Dakota Republicans expect a wide open and potentially unpredictable primary if Cramer sits the race out as expected.

One potential challenger who has been approached by some GOP leaders in the state is Kathy Neset, a geologist who gravitated to North Dakota during the '70s oil boom and also attended the president's speech.

Neset told U.S. News she's still contemplating the idea of becoming a Senate candidate. She praised the president's economic record, but declined to speculate on Heitkamp's intentions.

"I congratulate the president offering her a seat on Air Force One. It's a nice way to travel back home," Neset says. "I'm not one to get into the who's and what's and her sincerity."

Former U.S. Sen. Kent Conrad of North Dakota defended Heitkamp from liberal critiques that she's cozying up to the president, and noted he traveled with former President George W. Bush back to his state in 2005 – even though he disagreed with Bush's plan to reform Social Security.

"I think it's absolutely the right thing to do. When you're invited by the president to go ... to your home state, you go, whether it's the same party or not, whether you agree or disagree. It's just good manners," Conrad says. "I don't think there's anybody in the country who wouldn't say we don't need tax reform. To say you're open on tax reform makes sense."

"You may feel he is beyond the pale, but he is the president of the United States. That's a fact," Conrad continues. "When people send you to Washington from North Dakota, they expect you to work with the president of the United States."

Near the top of Trump's speech at the refinery, he wasted no time applying delicate presidential pressure while also exhibiting a willingness to place his own near-term legislative needs over the long-term political desires of his party. In addition to inviting four Republican officials to the stage to be recognized, Trump also requested Heitkamp's presence.

"Everyone's saying, 'What's she doing up here?'" Trump asked, reading the minds of Republicans from Bismarck to Capitol Hill as the lone Democrat emerged to join the Republican gaggle.

Heitkamp briefly shrugged, perhaps caught off guard by the moment herself.

"But I'll tell you what: Good woman, and I think we'll have your support. I hope we'll have your support," Trump continued.

Heitkamp could only smile.

She couldn't have asked for a better outcome, even as she's yet to commit to anything on tax reform except an appearance to hear out the president.

The harder call will come once legislation is formally drafted, interest groups begin branding it and a vote is considered.