By The Associated Press
A look at what's happening all around the majors today:
___
WRIGLEY WREADY
Cubs fans are hoping to go wild as the World Series champions try to close out Washington in Game 4 of the NLDS. Rain is in the forecast and Jake Arrieta is set to start for Chicago — he hasn't pitched since lasting just three innings Sept. 26 after tweaking his hamstring three weeks earlier.
Tanner Roark starts for the Nationals with his team trailing 2-1. He is from Wilmington, Illinois, about 60 miles south of Chicago, and grew up rooting for the Cubs. He is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA in five career games at Wrigley Field.
REST UP
Justin Verlander and the Astros earned a little extra rest by beating Boston in four games of the AL Division Series. They'll now wait to see where they open the AL Championship Series on Friday, either at Cleveland or at home vs. the Yankees. Dallas Keuchel is lined up to start the opener for Houston. Verlander threw 40 pitches Monday in his first pro relief appearance, helping win Game 4 at Fenway Park.
CONFIDENT FARRELL
After a second straight early playoff exit, Red Sox manager John Farrell enters the offseason facing questions about his job security. Boston has won consecutive AL East titles — a first for the franchise — but hasn't been past the ALDS since winning the World Series in 2013, Farrell's first season. Farrell insisted Monday that he's the right man to get the Red Sox over this current postseason stumbling block.
"Yes, I feel confident in that," Farrell said. "I know that we have got opportunity to access where we are as a team. I can't begin to talk about what the offseason plans are, and what changes may be realized, but there's still good things that are going on here."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Recommended Articles
The 10 Worst Presidents
Andrew Soergel, Jay Tolson | Dec. 31, 2014
Not all U.S. presidents are missed once they leave the White House.
Editorial Cartoons on Donald Trump
Jan. 31, 2017, at 5:16 p.m.
Photos: Obama Behind the Scenes
Sept. 10, 2014
A collection of moments subtle and grand of the 44th president of the United States.
Trump’s IQ Challenge
Gabrielle Levy | Oct. 10, 2017
President says that if the Affordable Care Act fails, the public with blame former president Barack Obama not Republicans.
The Title Battle Over First Lady
Katelyn Newman | Oct. 10, 2017
President Donald Trump's wife and ex-wife do battle over which one has his ear.
Low-Cost Mindset Interventions Show Promise for Some Students
The Hechinger Report | Oct. 10, 2017
A half-hour on the computer helped some high schoolers but not others.
Deadly Wildfires Scorch California Wine Country
Katelyn Newman | Oct. 10, 2017
Authorities say at least 10 are dead from wind-swept blazes north of San Francisco.
Photos: Wildfires in California Wine Country
Oct. 9, 2017
More than a dozen fires in Northern California have destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses and sent thousands fleeing for safety.
Trump Skips Native Americans in Columbus Day Proclamation
Gary Emerling | Oct. 9, 2017
The omission departs from the pattern of his immediate predecessor, Barack Obama.
Trump Administration Moving to Scrap Clean Power Plan
Gary Emerling | Oct. 9, 2017
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says he will sign a proposed rule to get rid of the Obama-era initiative on Tuesday.
War of Words Between White House, Corker Continues
Gary Emerling | Oct. 9, 2017
Kellyanne Conway says Sen. Bob Corker has been ‘incredibly irresponsible,’ while the Tennessee Republican says President Donald Trump could lead the country into World War III.
5 Things to Know About the Economy This Week: 10/6/2017
Andrew Soergel | Oct. 6, 2017
U.S. News breaks down the week's most notable economic developments.
Is Trump Making Manufacturing Great Again?
Andrew Soergel | Oct. 6, 2017
Industrial economic data have been strong of late. But some question whether the president's to thank for the turnaround.
Trump Talks Tax Reform at Hispanic Heritage Event
Katelyn Newman | Oct. 6, 2017
"Hispanic American businesses will prosper like never before," the president said.
ACLU Sues to Stop Birth Control Rule Change
Gabrielle Levy | Oct. 6, 2017
The new rule would allow almost any employer to refuse to include coverage for birth control if they register a religious or moral objection.
DOJ Eyes Affirmative Action at Harvard
Joseph P. Williams | Oct. 6, 2017
The Department of Justice probe coincides with a discrimination lawsuit against the elite Ivy League school.
Website Cuts Through Cannabis Haze
Kaiser Health News | Oct. 6, 2017
Many Californians have been using pot for years, legally and illegally. But newbies might benefit from a website warning about the risks.
Changes to Birth Control, Religious Freedom Rules
Gabrielle Levy, Alan Neuhauser | Oct. 6, 2017
The new rules would significantly expand for religious objections to providing birth control, while new guidance lays the groundwork to battle lawsuits against them.
Deadly Tropical Storm Heads to U.S.
Katelyn Newman | Oct. 6, 2017
Projected to strengthen to a hurricane, it could be the 3rd powerful storm to strike the US in two months.
Mnuchin’s 7 Military Flights Cost $800K
Gabrielle Levy | Oct. 6, 2017
While the trips were legal, investigators say the high costs were not justified given that commercial flights were available.