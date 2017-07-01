The Associated Press

FILE - These 2017 file photos, show San Francisco Giants pitcher Joan Gregorio, left, and Cleveland Indians pitcher Joseph Colon. Gregorio and Colon and have been suspended for the rest of the season under Major League Baseball's drug program following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Saturday, July 1, 2017. (AP Photo/File) The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Joseph Colon of Cleveland and Joan Gregorio of San Francisco have been suspended for the rest of the season after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances.

Colon was cited for a synthetic drug whose effect is similar to that of testosterone. Gregorio showed evidence of the anabolic steroid Stanozolol.

The suspensions were announced Saturday by the commissioner's office. Both are 40-man roster players.

These are the fourth suspensions this year under the major league drug program. Also banned were Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia. There have been 47 suspensions this year under the minor league program.

Colon is a 27-year-old right-hander who made his big league debut with the Indians last July 8 and was 1-3 with a 7.20 ERA in 11 relief appearances. He has a 4.13 ERA in 28 relief appearances this year at Triple-A Columbus.

The 25-year-old Gregorio is 4-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 13 starts this year at Triple-A Sacramento.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

