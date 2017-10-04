In this undated photo distributed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures towards North Korean soldiers at the test launch of an intermediate range Hwasong-12 missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the test launch of a missile, Sept. 16, 2017, in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

A top CIA official for the Korean Peninsula warned Wednesday that the U.S. should be ready for a new provocation by North Korea on Columbus Day on Oct. 9, which coincides with the anniversary of the founding of the political party that governs in Pyongyang.

"Stand by your phones," Yong Suk Lee, deputy assistant director of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, said while speaking at a conference organized by the agency at The George Washington University.

RELATED CONTENT

undefined

Egypt Ordered 30,000 Weapons From North Korea: Report

[RELATED: Egypt Ordered 30,000 Weapons From North Korea: Report]

Lee did not speculate what North Korea might do, though it frequently carries out missile launches or nuclear tests on major state anniversaries, such as the birthday of leader Kim Jong Un or other dates associated with the lives of his father or grandfather. Oct. 10 marks the anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in 1945.

Tensions with North Korea have reached new extremes in recent weeks, following months of increased weapons tests combined with new U.S. appraisals that Pyongyang is close to perfecting or perhaps already has made an intercontinental ballistic missile that can carry a nuclear warhead and hit targets accurately.

Lee added that Pyongyang historically has been controlled by its fear of the Chinese abandoning its support for the Hermit Kingdom, or that the U.S. would carry out a military strike. Kim Jong Un no longer has those fears, Lee said.

"There's a clarity of purpose in what Kim Jong Un has done," Lee said.

He added, however, that the likelihood remains low of North Korea purposefully starting a war with the U.S. or its allies like South Korea.

[READ: Trump’s Tillerson Tweets Yield Confusion]

"The last person who wants conflict on the peninsula is actually Kim Jong Un," Lee said, adding that Kim, like all authoritarian leaders, wishes to rule for a long time and die in his own bed. "We have a tendency in this country and elsewhere to underestimate the conservatism that runs in these authoritarian regimes."

President Donald Trump, who continues to utter and tweet threats against North Korea, will visit South Korea, Japan and China on a trip throughout Asia in November.

Tags: North Korea, holidays, Kim Jong Un, CIA, world news, missiles, nuclear weapons

Paul D. Shinkman is a national security reporter for U.S. News & World Report. You can follow him on Twitter or reach him at pshinkman@usnews.com

Recommended Articles

The 10 Worst Presidents

Andrew Soergel, Jay Tolson | Dec. 31, 2014

Not all U.S. presidents are missed once they leave the White House.

Editorial Cartoons on Donald Trump

Jan. 31, 2017, at 5:16 p.m.

Photos: Obama Behind the Scenes

Sept. 10, 2014

A collection of moments subtle and grand of the 44th president of the United States.

Trump Lashes Out at ‘Fake News’ After Puerto Rico

Gabrielle Levy | Oct. 4, 2017

Much of the response to the president’s visit to the island on Tuesday has been negative.

Pro-Life Rep. Tim Murphy Pressured Mistress to Get Abortion

Alexa Lardieri | Oct. 4, 2017

Text messages reveal Murphy’s conflicting stance on abortion.

Tillerson Called Trump a 'Moron,' Wanted to Resign

Alexa Lardieri | Oct. 4, 2017

The secretary of state had to be talked out of resigning by the vice president, White House officials say.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma Bog Down Job Gains, Says ADP

Andrew Soergel | Oct. 4, 2017

New employment data appears to have taken a hit from a recent string of hurricanes hitting the U.S.

Poll: Few Approve of President's Puerto Rico Response

Alexa Lardieri | Oct. 4, 2017

A new poll shows many Americans approve of Trump's response in Texas and Florida, but not in Puerto Rico.

Admitting Refugees Who Can 'Assimilate'

Alan Neuhauser | Oct. 4, 2017

The Trump administration, in telling Congress it plans to lower the U.S. refugee cap to admit just 45,000 people, noted it may also begin considering if refugees can 'assimilate and contribute.'

Trump Compares Puerto Rico Response to Katrina

Gabrielle Levy | Oct. 3, 2017

The president credited the response with resulting in fewer deaths than were seen during Hurricane Katrina.

Vehicle Sales Soar in September

Andrew Soergel | Oct. 3, 2017

American vehicle manufacturers enjoyed a solid month for sales growth, according to new industry data.

Ex-Equifax CEO: Company Will Not Pay for TransUnion, Experian Credit Services

Andrew Soergel | Oct. 3, 2017

The former head of Equifax on Tuesday said other credit agencies should cover costs to consumers in the wake of his company's data breach.

Haley Reprimanded for Violation of Hatch Act

Gabrielle Levy | Oct. 3, 2017

In retweeting her support of GOP congressional candidate, she broke the federal law prohibiting executive branch employees from engaging in political activity.

SCOTUS Debates Gerrymandering

Joseph P. Williams | Oct. 3, 2017

While the court seems to agree that agree that some political districts are unfairly drawn, the question is whether they should step in and order a change.

Federal Investigation Fuels Amateurism Debate

Claire Hansen | Oct. 3, 2017

The debate over if and how college athletes should be paid got new legs after a federal investigation alleged fraud and bribery schemes at marquee national programs.

Lawmakers Weigh Fines, Legislation After Equifax Breach

Andrew Soergel | Oct. 3, 2017

Lawmakers on Tuesday considered stepping in to prevent future data breaches like the one that hit Equifax.

Ryan: Gun Silencer Bill ‘Not Scheduled’ for a Vote

Gabrielle Levy | Oct. 3, 2017

The House speaker confirmed that Republicans have no plans to vote on the Sportsmen’s Heritage and Recreational Enhancement Act.

Mattis: U.S. Should Not Break From Iran Deal

Paul D. Shinkman | Oct. 3, 2017

Days ahead of a key U.S. deadline, the defense secretary and frequent Iran critic doesn’t think Donald Trump should break from the international nuclear agreement with Tehran.

Breast Cancer Deaths Down 40 Percent

Alexa Lardieri | Oct. 3, 2017

Since 1989, deaths from breast cancer have decreased by as many as 322,600.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Had More Private Emails

Megan Trimble | Oct. 3, 2017

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly received hundreds of White House emails to the account.