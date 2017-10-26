President Donald Trump continued to gauge interest in potential candidates to lead the Federal Reserve Wednesday during an interview with Lou Dobbs on Fox Business Network.
Although the president heaped praise on current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, he said he also has a desire to make his own mark on the central bank's leadership.
During a wide-ranging interview that aired Wednesday night, Trump informed Dobbs that he's narrowed his choices down to "two, and maybe three, people, and I think over the next very short period of time I'll be announcing it."
He said his choice ultimately wouldn't be "a big shock," suggesting the decision is likely to come down to Stanford economist John Taylor, Fed Governor Jerome Powell and current Fed Chair Janet Yellen – who are all considered to be frontrunners at this point in the process.
But Trump then paused and asked Dobbs: "Do you have a preference, out of curiosity?"
The question trails reports that just a day earlier, Trump asked for a show of hands during a meeting with Senate Republicans on who he should choose to lead the Fed once Yellen's term expires in February. Tim Scott of South Carolina later told reporters he believed Taylor garnered the most support.
"I only want that from people I respect," Trump said.
The president pressed Dobbs when he tried to deflect the question, and the interviewer eventually acknowledged that "I personally believe that Janet Yellen might be worth keeping."
"I'll tell you what. She was in my office three days ago. She was very impressive. I like her a lot. I mean, it's somebody that I'm thinking about. I would certainly think about it," Trump responded. "In one way, I have to say, you'd like to make your own mark. … which is maybe one of the things she's got a little bit against her. But I think she's terrific. We had a great talk, and we're obviously doing very well together if you look at the markets."
That praise comes about a year after Trump attacked Yellen out on the campaign trail for allegedly leaving interest rates low to inflate the stock market and cement former President Barack Obama's economic legacy. During the campaign, Trump indicated he wouldn't be interested in keeping Yellen on at the Fed after her term expires because she's not a Republican.
However, Trump's desire to leave a mark on the Fed is likely to become a reality even if he reappoints Yellen. Former Treasury official and Trump nominee Randal Quarles was recently confirmed by the Senate to serve as the U.S. central bank's first official vice chairman for bank supervision, and three more vacancies are currently present on the Fed's Board of Governors.
Outside of central bank discussions, Trump boasted to Dobbs about his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, predicted Congress would end up passing tax reform and suggested his preferred method for fixing the North American Free Trade Agreement would involve terminating the deal entirely and starting from scratch – potentially with a series of bilateral deals.
"In my opinion, in order to make a fair deal with NAFTA, you have to terminate the deal, and you have to see where you're going to come. And we'll come out," Trump said. "What are the chances? I think the chances ultimately are good. But right now, I think my people are going to have to get tougher. And I told them that."
