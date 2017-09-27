By The Associated Press
Health insurer Anthem said Wednesday that it is leaving Maine's health insurance exchange next year because of market volatility and uncertainty.
The move means Maine is down to two insurers offering plans on the exchange set up under former President Barack Obama's health care law. Anthem this year rolled back its presence in Nevada, California, Ohio, Wisconsin, Georgia and its home state of Indiana.
Anthem in July told state regulators that it covers about 28,700 individuals.
Anthem hinted at its possible departure in June filings. Company spokesman Colin Manning cited a shrinking individual market and uncertainty over a health insurance tax and federal health care subsidies.
Congress has been mulling GOP proposals to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, known as "Obamacare." Insurers faced a Wednesday deadline to commit to selling on federal exchanges.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage said the loss of another insurer leaves Mainers with few alternatives to pay for health care. He chastised U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, for refusing to support the latest health care reform proposal.
Anthem will reduce its health plan offerings and offer one off-exchange plan available only in Aroostook, Hancock and Washington counties. The insurer had requested double-digit insurance rate increases from state regulators in 2016 and 2017.
Anthem this spring backed a GOP-led health care proposal that ultimately failed to pass the Senate. Joseph Swedish, Anthem's president, chairman and CEO, said it would have continued federal health subsidies, repealed the health insurance tax and allowed the use of tax credits for health plans off the exchange.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Best States
- #1 Massachusetts
- #2 New Hampshire
- #3 Minnesota
- #4 North Dakota
- #5 Washington
- See Rankings List
Recommended Articles
Least Obese States
Casey Leins | Aug. 21, 2017
The U.S. may have the greatest number of obese adults in the world, but these states boast the nation's lowest rates.
Wealthiest States in America
Gaby Galvin | Aug. 9, 2017
The states with the highest median household incomes range from the West Coast to New England.
Jury Selection Begins for New York Bombing Suspect
Sept. 27, 2017
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a New Jersey man charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan that injured 30 people.
US, Mexico Reach Deal to Conserve Colorado River Water
Sept. 27, 2017
The U.S. and Mexico have unveiled a new agreement to preserve water for millions of households and farms that depend on the overused Colorado River.
LGBT Groups Protest Potential California Textbooks
Sept. 27, 2017
Gay rights groups told a state commission That they object to several of the textbooks that could be recommended for use in California schools, saying the books don't include enough information about the contributions of LGBT Americans.
Judge to Question Man on Slain Wife's Estate Worth $6.42
Sept. 27, 2017
A man charged with killing his wife is expected to face questioning from a Connecticut probate judge on why the slain woman's estate is worth only $6.42.
Audit: Phoenix-Area Deputies More Likely to Arrest Hispanics
Sept. 27, 2017
A new report says Hispanics are more likely to be arrested in traffic stops by Phoenix-area sheriff's deputies than white people.
Government Gives Glimpse of Border Wall Prototype Work
Sept. 27, 2017
The federal government has given the media a first peek at construction of prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.
4 Indicted in Identity Fraud Scheme Filing Phony Tax Returns
Sept. 27, 2017
Three men have been arrested and a fourth person is sought in what federal authorities say was an Austin-based stolen identity fraud scheme that filed fraudulent income tax returns seeking more than $3 million in refunds.
Maryland Suing EPA on Power Plant Pollution in Other States
Sept. 27, 2017
Maryland is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for allegedly failing to act on a petition requiring power plants in five upwind states to reduce pollution.